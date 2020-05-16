UNK Offers New sSingle Room Option For Fall

All new and returning Lopers now have access to single rooms on campus this fall in a program that will better enable physical distancing in University of Nebraska at Kearney housing.

For the first time, all students – regardless of their status as first-year or returning students – can request a single room, with no roommate.

“Most students who request a single upgrade will be accommodated, especially if they choose quickly,” said George Holman, associate dean for Residence Life.

Rooms for new students have not yet been officially assigned for August 2020 move-in. Upper-class students have already confirmed rooms in Antelope and Nester Halls that offer private bedrooms. Fraternity and Sorority Life residents will also have the opportunity to upgrade to a single room as space allows.

“This single-room opportunity may provide peace of mind in further promoting social distancing, in addition to measures UNK will already be taking this fall to encourage safe practices to limit exposure and potential spread of the coronavirus,” Holman said. “Single rooms are always in demand and desired by some first-year students. Even though this option may create some changing of plans for our students, we know there will be eagerness to make their choice – and quickly.”

UNK requires most first-year students to live on campus because of the opportunities for student growth, development, and diverse social and academic success that is supported in the residential experience. Single-room upgrades previously were offered only to returning students for $600 per semester will now be offered at $300.

“The option is the student’s choice based on their desires and budget,” Holman said.

Students will receive communication from Residence Life with guidance on how to indicate their preferences, including how to designate a new roommate/suitemate if plans have changed. They may begin immediately making their preferences in their MyBLUE student portal and should make their selection by May 25 to get the best opportunities. Room assignments should be received by July 1.

Holman said the staff understands students and their families will have numerous questions, which they plan to address on the Housing website unk.edu/housing, in addition to hosted remote chats and sessions with students during New Student Enrollment.

Kelly Bartling, UNK vice chancellor for enrollment management and marketing, said the halls have capacity to accommodate these additional choices for students.

“Health is a top concern on everyone’s mind, and this single-room option gives students and their families yet another way to continue fulfilling their dream of the college experience that they’ve planned for at UNK,” Bartling said. “As we approach the fall semester, we will maintain flexibility and increase options for student learning and living of all types, to give students and their families numerous choices.”

University of Nebraska President Ted Carter and UNK Chancellor Doug Kristensen have announced plans to resume in-person teaching and learning in fall 2020, while maintaining flexibility and adjusting to health recommendations during the COVID-19 epidemic.