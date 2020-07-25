Wyoming Game and Fish Stocks 6,000 Jumbo Channel Catfish

Grab your rod, choose a bait and head to the water. The Wyoming Game and Fish Department recently stocked 6,000 channel catfish into 19 community fishing ponds statewide. The fish are considered “jumbo-sized” at 13 to 14-inches and make great table fare.

The catfish come from the Wyoming Women’s Center in Lusk from their in-house aquaculture program. It is the first time Game and Fish has worked with the Women’s Center aquaculture facility to raise and provide fish for the state, and the collaboration has benefits for anglers.

“Game and Fish doesn’t have a cool and warm water fish hatchery — our fish culture facilities are primarily supplied by colder water sources which make them great for raising trout,” said Guy Campbell, Game and Fish fish culture supervisor. “With the Women’s Center, there was a unique opportunity for them to raise a warm water fish to benefit anglers.”

Typically, cool and warm water fish, such as catfish, stocked in Wyoming are acquired by fish trades with other states.

The jumbo catfish were stocked at:

WATER NUMBER OF FISH TOWN Sloans Lake 1500 Cheyenne Minnehaha 750 Cheyenne Rock Lake 750 Wheatland Festo Lake 500 Wheatland Gillette Fishing Lake 250 Gillette Panther Pond 200 Wright Sundance Fairgrounds Pond 200 Sundance Mavrakis Pond 175 Sheridan Ranchester City Pond 175 Ranchester Basin Water Plant 380 Basin South Worland 400 Worland Big Bend 5 100 Riverton Big Bend 6 200 Riverton Yesness 250 Casper Fairgrounds Pond 1 30 Rock Springs Fairgrounds Pond 2 50 Rock Springs Rock Springs Pond 30 Rock Springs Diamondville Pond 30 Diamondville Lyman City Pond 30 Lyman





Campbell says the catfish acquired from the Women’s Center are much larger than the typical stocking size.



“These jumbo catfish will create an instant summer fishery,” Campbell said.



Fishing licenses are available online, from Game and Fish regional offices and community license selling agents. Kids under 14 fish for free; nonresident youth under 14 must fish with a licensed adult.