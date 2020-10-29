Bluffs Man Sentenced to 4 to 6 Years in Prison for March Residential Robbery

A 30-year-old Scottsbluff man has been sentenced to a total of 4 to 6 years in prison for his role in a violent robbery and assault that occurred in March.

Brice Holcomb was sentenced today on his convictions of Attempted Robbery and two counts of Terroristic Threats. District Judge Andrea Miller sentenced Holcomb to 4 to 6 years on the first count, and 2 to 3 years on the latter counts, with all three sentences to run concurrently.

Court documents say that when police arrived to the scene they made contact with three people that were severely beaten. Authorities said Holcomb entered the home with two other individuals and repeatedly kicked and punched one of the victims.

Holcomb then reportedly punched a woman in the face, dragged on the floor, and had a telephone cord wrapped around her neck. He then demanded the keys to the pickup and took the victim’s cell phones