(Listen) D1, D2 playoff scores & Friday Night Preview

The Nebraska State Football Playoffs got underway on Thursday in D1 and D2 for teams across the region.

Panhandle teams went 0-4. Those scores below and then the Friday Night Preview including hearing from both head coaches for the Gering at Scottsbluff game tonight on the Rural Radio Network.

D1- Nebraska Christian 24, Hemingford 14

D2- Loomis 52, Leyton 16

D2- Medicine Valley 34, Garden County 14

D2- Pleasanton 46, Mullen 24

Friday Night Preview

Gering (0-8) at Scottsbluff (4-4)…Scottsbluff has won the last 10 games in this series by an average score of 43.8 – 7.4. Obviously these two programs have been on the opposite sides of the tracks for quite some time. Scottsbluff is coming off a tough 13-10 loss at McCook last week and with that loss the Cats, will at best, be on the road in the first round of the playoffs. Head Coach Jud Hall on the playoff positioning topic.

Clearly this is a must win for the Cats and normally in those situations you can expect a dialed in performance.

For the Bulldogs and first year Head Coach Danny O’Boyle it’s been another season of struggles. Quarantines, injuries, and a lack of offense has plagued the Dogs. Coming into their final game of the season Gering is averaging just 6 points per game. Despite the struggles, O’Boyle isn’t going to call it a completely lost season.

Gering will simply be outmanned tonight at every position group and they’ll continue to try and keep the ball on the ground as they have all season to, 1) continue and try and establish a bit of program identity, and 2) keep the clock moving to try and keep the game as close as possible. Three and outs on offense that lead to more Scottsbluff possessions are a recipe for disaster.

There have been some adjustments to the attendance protocols and regulations for Bearcat Stadium tonight and you can view those HERE.

Coverage can be seen on KNEB.tv, ALLO 15, and Mobius 1500 plus the radio broadcast on 106.9 The Trail and streaming online at KHYYfm.com starting with pregame at 6:30, kickoff at 7 pm.

Other Key Games

C1- Sidney (1-6) at Mitchell (7-1)…The Tigers come in off a blowout win over Gering and they’ve won back to back games since their only loss of the season. Entering play tonight, Mitchell is sitting at 8th in power points. Adams Central listed in 9th is tied with the Tigers in power points. Adams Central plays 3-5 Fillmore Central tonight. The top eight will get home games next week in round one of the postseason. In last week’s win over Gering, Mitchell RB Rylan Aguallo had five total touchdowns and rushed for over 200 yards.

C2- Hershey (0-7) at Bridgeport (6-1)…For NSAA purposes the Bulldogs are officially 5-1 with that win over Goodland KS not counting officially (just like Scottsbluff is officially 3-3). Bridgeport’s game last week vs. Chase County was canceled due to Covid-19 concerns. The Bulldogs start today sitting in 7th in power points and Head Coach Jeremy Reimers says they’ll need to win and get a Gordon-Rushville win tonight over Chase County to host a first round playoff game next week.

Rest of Area Schedule: McCook (5-2) at Alliance (1-6), Chadron (5-2) at Ogallala (4-3), Chase County (0-6) at Gordon-Rushville (2-6), Minatare (2-5) at Crawford (1-4), Sioux County (0-5) at Banner County (0-7), Cody-Kilgore (3-2) at Hay Springs (3-4), Potter-Dix (7-0) at Creek Valley (6-1)

Wyoming Games

2A- Torrington vs. Burns CANCELED – Blazers will host a first round playoff game next week.

1A 9 man- Southeast at Wright, 7 pm – Southeast will host a first a first round playoff game next week.

1A 9 man- Pine Bluffs at Moorcroft, 6 pm

1A 6 man- Guernsey-Sunrise at Midwest, 2 pm SATURDAY