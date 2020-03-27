Bluffs Man Caught with 100+ grams of Meth During Two Fall Traffic Stops Takes Plea Deal

A 34-year-year old Scottsbluff man who was caught with large quantities of methamphetamine during traffic stops in November and December will be serving a mandatory minimum of five years in prison.

Jeffrey McClure pleaded no contest last week to a charge of Distribution of a Controlled Substance (28-140 grams) following his November arrest when he was caught with 40 grams of meth after getting pulled over for having expired tags on his pickup.

McClure was able to post bail, and in December he and Britton Short were arrested in an early morning traffic stop when officers found more than 60 grams of methamphetamine in the vehicle.

Last Friday, McClure pleaded no contest to the 1C Felony distribution charge. In exchange for his plea, prosecutors dismissed the charges from the December arrest.

McClure will face a mandatory minimum of five years in prison- with a maximum of 50 years incarceration- when he is sentenced on May 8th.

Short was sentenced on amended charges on Monday, and received 180 days in jail for his Possession of a Controlled Substance conviction with 109 days credit served.